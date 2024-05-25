Delhi’s top cop reviews security to ensure peaceful polling

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Saturday reviewed security arrangements on the day of polling in the city during the sixth phase of general elections.

According to a senior police official, the Delhi Police chief also visited areas in North East Delhi, which has sensitive areas, where he reviewed the security and also appreciated efforts of the district police to ensure a smooth polling process.

Arora was accompanied by senior police officials who took stock of the situation in a bid to ensure there was no untoward incident while voting was underway.

Reportedly, over 70,000 personnel of Delhi Police, including 46 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) and 19,000 home guards have been deployed across the capital to ensure hassle-free polling.

Additional force deployment has been made at the sensitive poll centres, who are equipped with modern technology to monitor and ensure security.

Interestingly, the police are not only taking care of security and safety of the voters, but also assisting elderly voters, or those differently abled to exercise their right to vote across the polling centres.

At several police stations, women police staff were seen assisting elderly women at the voting booths while male personnel also helped the voters with wheelchairs and others.

Not only this, police also guided people to reach out to their polling centres along with the volunteers.

On Thursday, police had also conducted flag marches and area domination exercises to ensure peace and to boost confidence of the community and deter anti-social elements during Polls.

The CP along with other senior police officials had visited polling centers earlier also to review the security and take stock of the overall situation, also at the sensitive areas.

The Delhi Police have also requested the public to come forward and inform of any electoral malpractice or inducement or any type of suspicious or illegal activities observed by them in their respective areas, and also maintain law and order.