Delhi’s single-day tally of fresh coronavirus infections (Covid-19) today declined sharply to 1,674 from yesterday’s 2,706, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. This took the city’s Covid caseload to 5,93,924.

These new coronavirus cases were detected out of 53,207 tests. The positivity rate thus came down to 3.15 per cent. The infectious, deadly virus claimed 63 more lives in Delhi, which pushed its Covid death toll to 9,706, the health bulletin stated.

The count of Covid patients who recovered during the last 24 hours was 3,818, which raised the cumulative number of such recoveries in Delhi to 5,61,732, the bulletin said. The recovery rate rose to 94.57 per cent.

There were 22,486 active coronavirus cases in the city now, including 14,279 patients under home isolation. Those remaining hospitalised numbered 6,533.

The number of containment zones in the city was 6,292 now, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet, “In a month positivity declined to 3.15% today from 15.26 % on 7th Nov. During the same period RTPCR positivity reduced to 6.68 % from 30.20%. Lowest positivity in last 6 months. Steadily corona cases and positivity coming down. Hope this will continue. Please observe all precautions.”

Yesterday’s 2,706 Covid cases were identified from 73,536 tests, with the positivity rate coming down to 3.68 per cent. The national capital had then logged 69 Covid fatalities.

The recovery rate yesterday stood at 94.20 per cent. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday said, “I am glad that the third wave also seems to be getting weak. Delhi fought a v difficult war against corona.”

Jain had then said that “Delhi is emerging victorious in this war against the virus. I would request you all to continue following the three commandments — mask, social distancing and sanitisation! Be safe, Delhi.”

The national capital had last Saturday recorded 3,419 coronavirus infections, with more than 80,000 tests conducted for the second consecutive day. The city had then logged 77 Covid fatalities.

Saturday’s coronavirus cases were reportedly detected out of 81,473 tests, including 35,352 RTPCR tests. The positivity rate was then 4.2 per cent.

The national capital’s coronavirus positivity rate on Friday and Thursday was 4.78 per cent and 4.96 per cent respectively. Delhi had on Friday recorded 4,067 coronavirus cases, logging 73 Covid deaths. These cases were detected out of a record 85,003 tests including 40,191 RT-PCR tests — the city’s highest in a day so far.

The national capital had on Thursday recorded 3,734 coronavirus infections detected from 75,230 tests. It had recorded 82 Covid fatalities. The positivity rate had then dipped to 4.96 per cent from Wednesday’s 5 per cent.

Delhi’s Covid positivity rate has sharply decreased over the last several days, dipping from 8.65 per cent on 26 November to 3.15 per cent today.