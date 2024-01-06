Delhi’s per capita income spikes in current FY, 158% higher than national average: Data

Delhi’s per capita income marked a spike in the current financial year from Rs 3,89,529 to Rs 4,44,768, which is 158% higher than the national average, the Delhi government said on the release of its Statistical Handbook-2023 on Saturday.

The handbook containing data on the socio-economic parameters of the national capital was released by the Economic and Statistics department of the Delhi government.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government significantly improved public transportation services in the capital, with an average of 41 lakh passengers commuting daily on buses in 2023.

Despite various obstacles, the Kejriwal government has established new benchmarks in the public services sector in 2023, Planning Department Minister Atishi said on the release of the statistical handbook.

Delhi is leading the electric vehicle revolution in the country and the city currently has 7,200 buses on the streets, including 1,300 electric buses, she said.

The minister further said despite the continuous increase in electricity consumers and growing demand, the Kejriwal government ensured uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Delhi, Atishi, who also holds power department portfolio.

Delhi government, citing handbook data, in a statement said compared to 2021-22, the number of electricity consumers in Delhi increased nearly 2.8 lakh and more than 1 lakh water connections were added in 2022-23.

Over 3.41 crore electricity bills worth zero were generated in 2022-23, under the free electricity scheme of the Kejriwal government in which monthly use of up to 200 units is free.

Delhi government in its statement further added that the national capital has the highest minimum wages in the country at Rs 17,494 for unskilled, Rs 19,279 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,215 for skilled workers, and the government increases these wages every six months.

The Kejriwal government prioritises care for seniors, daughters, and those with special needs, providing pensions to over four lakh elderly, benefiting 1.7 lakh girls through the Ladli Scheme, and offering financial assistance to 1.13 lakh with special needs, it said.

In 2022-23, as many as 11,570 individuals benefited from the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme, it added.

On Friday, the union statistics ministry’s first advance estimate of growth this year said India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 7.3% in 2023-24, up from 7.2% in 2022-23.

The growth projection is even higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recently revised forecast of 7%. The Finance Ministry has also projected the growth exceed its forecast of 6.5%.