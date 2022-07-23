Delhi’s NMCG hosts Clean Yamuna Campaign at 7 Ghats on River Yamuna

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and a number of NGOs today conducted cleanliness campaigns at seven Yamuna ghats in the National Capital as part of the continuing awareness campaign for the river.

On the seven ghats, including Kalindi Kunj, Nigambodh Ghat, Signature Bridge, Sonia Vihar Pushta 1, Thokar#17 Sungerpur, Thokar#18 Gandhi Nagar, and Thokar#21 Gandhi Nagar, students from schools took part in the Shram Daan activities. Large numbers of officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) took part in the cleanliness campaign, which got underway at 7.30 am.

NGOs like Bharatiyam, Rotary Manthan, Earth Warriors, Yuva Parivartan Foundation, SYA, and others took part in the cleanliness campaigns. On the fourth Saturday of each month, this monthly event is planned.

Shri D.P. Mathuria, the NMCG’s Executive Director (Technical), attended the event and spoke with participants, particularly young children, about the significance of maintaining clean rivers for a better and sustainable future. He inspired the attendees to join the rapidly growing Clean Yamuna movement.

One of the priorities of the Namami Gange Program is cleaning up Ganga tributaries, particularly the Yamuna. While the Namami Gange Program-built 318 MLD STP at Coronation Pillar was officially opened in March, three more major STPs on the Yamuna that were sponsored by NMCG are expected to be finished by the end of 2022. These include Okhla, one of the largest STPs in Asia, Kondli, and Rithala.

As a result, sewage from drains won’t pour into the Yamuna. Under Delhi’s Namami Gange Program, a total of 12 projects for the treatment of 1385 MLD of sewage have been launched at a cost of roughly Rs. 2354 crore in an effort to reduce River Yamuna pollution.