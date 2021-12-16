Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

The national capital continues to have “very poor” category air quality for the past three days despite all the efforts being made to control air pollution in Delhi. The AQI reading on Wednesday was 346 around 7 in the morning, but it rose to 364 at 6.50 in the evening, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The average of the AQI on Tuesday was 367 and on Monday it was 331 as also tweeted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the parameter set by government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, between 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The ban on trucks entering Delhi continues for now but all such vehicles engaged in essential services remain exempted. The anti-dust campaign, the anti-open burning drive and checking of the pollution under control (PUC) certificate of vehicles also continue as announced by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on 13 December.

Studies on air pollution and mortality from Delhi have found that naturally-caused mortality and morbidity increased with an increase in air pollution. People in Delhi have been found to be suffering from significantly higher levels of chronic headache, irritation in the eyes and skin-related irritation.