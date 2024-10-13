Delhi villagers set out on yatra to highlight their plight

The villagers of rural Delhi set out on their ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra’ under the banner of Palam 360 Khap on Sunday.

Led by khap leader Choudhary Surender Solanki, the Yatra, an initiative to highlight the plight of the rural population, will be organised in all the 360 villages of the national capital.

Speaking at the Yatra, Solanki said people from all the 36 communities of Delhi have together decided that they would boycott the assembly elections due next year if their problems are not resolved by then.

He further said that the people living in rural Delhi have always contributed generously to the development of the city and the country. But today, the condition of the villages has gone from bad to worse. Such is the situation in the villages that they have been reduced to slums.

“Our problems remained unsolved while our major demands pending for many years now. Our representation to the LG and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was of no avail as none of our grievances are redressed as yet,” he added.

After covering 15 villages of South West Delhi on Sunday, Solanki boasted of overwhelming support to the yatra from the villages.