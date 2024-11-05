Delhi villagers to protest against mayoral polls if house tax exemption not notified

The residents of rural areas in the national capital on Tuesday warned of protest against the mayoral and deputy mayoral polls scheduled on November 14, if the house tax exemption announced in December last was not notified before the polls.

Announcing about the protest, Palam 360 Khap chief Choudhary Surender Solanki said, “The outgoing Mayor in December 2023 had announced that corporation will not collect any house tax from ‘lal dora’ or extended ‘lal dora’ properties in the rural areas.” After the passage of almost a year, the same has not been notified till date which clearly shows how villagers are being neglected by the government, Solanki added.

“This has forced us to take such steps to wake the government up which is sleeping on implementing the promises it made with the villagers. So we will stage a protest against them to remind them of their announced plans”, the Khap leader said.

Advertisement

Solanki, who is on a ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra,’ is travelling to all the 360 villages of Delhi, to voice the demands of rural Delhi regarding long pending issues, and had announced earlier to boycott the Delhi assembly elections as the government is taking no cognizance of the plight of the villagers.