Lawyers extend support to khap’s decision to boycott Delhi polls

A group of Lawyers in Dwarka court on Monday extended their support to people from rural Delhi who have threatened to boycott the assembly polls due next year if their demands were not met

The villagers of national capital are carrying out a ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao Yatra’ under the banner of the Palam 360 Khap and had announced a boycott of the elections if the Delhi and the Central governments do not step in to redress their grievances before the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the polls.

In a letter to support the villagers, Dwarka Court bar association president, Dr N C Sharma mentioned, “In a meeting of the lawyers held in Dwarka district, the association has announced to support the of Palam-360 Khap’s decision.”

Further the association will provide all possible assistance in saving the rights of the city’s rural population, the letter read.

Palam 360 Khap president Choudhary Surender Solanki said the yatra had reached more than 70 villagers.

“The residents have announced that if the issues, including civic and other persistent problems, are not resolved prior to the announcement of forthcoming Assembly Election, then they will boycott the same,” the Khap leader added.

Earlier, families of the home guards had also extended their support to the initiative stating the government is not regularizing their jobs and the issues of the entire rural belt remain unaddressed.