Delhi Traffic Police advisory for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas for Monday, Tuesday

The Delhi Traffic Police have advised city’s motorists to avoid certain routes and suggested alternatives for Monday and Tuesday in view of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh Amrit Kalash Yatra’ and ‘Run For Unity’ to take place around the India Gate area as part of events on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

The Amrit Kalash Yatra will be organised at the Kartavya Path and Vijay Chowk on Monday and Tuesday, while the Run For Unity will start from the Major Dhyanchand national stadium on Tuesday morning.

According to the advisory, traffic regulations and diversions will be in effect at the roads leading to Vijay Chowk on these days, and crowd to the tune of 50,000 is expected to turn up for the Amrit Kalash yatra event.

Advertisement

The police advisory read, ”On 30 & 31.10.2023, on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a mega event ‘MERI MATI MERA DESH-AMRIT KALASH YATRA’ will be organized at Vijay Chowk. Important dignitaries will attend this function. Apart from above, a large number of public will also participate on this occasion. Expected gathering in the event is around 50000 persons. In these circumstances, there will be heavy traffic movement and pedestrian footfall in New Delhi District.”

The police further said that the traffic would be regulated and diverted accordingly from the adjoining roads to Vijay Chowk on Monday and Tuesday, between 9 am to 9 pm, also as and when required.

A large portion in the New Delhi district will be under the traffic arrangements that include roundabout at Shanti Path and Kautilya Marg, Patel Chowk, Bhinder point junction, GPO round about, Aurobindo Chowk, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital round about, Q point, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road round about, MLNP round about, Mandi House round about, RGM round about, Firoz Shah and Ashoka Road round about, Raja Ji marg round about, Firoz Shah road and Kasturba Gandhi marg round about, MAR and Janpath round about, Mahadev road, Rajender Prasad road and Janpath round about, and Patel Chowk round about.

The police have asked motorists to only use the above mentioned roads and stretches in case of urgent needs, while the regulations are in place.

The police also said that Metro stations including Sultanpur, Ghitorni, Qutab Minar, Central Secretariat, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Guru Dronacharya, IFFCO Chowk, Arjan Garh and Udyog Bhawan are likely to witness heavy foot fall, thereby asked people to plan their travel in advance.

Similarly, in view of the Run For Unity event, the the police said it will begin from gate no. 1 of major Dhyanchand stadium and go towards C- hexagon and turn right on radial road opposite the Shah Jahan road and will reach Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue.

To ensure people’s safety the C- hexagon will remain closed between 6.45 am to 9 am on Tuesday, the police said.

Diversion points for this event will include, Tilak Marg- Bhagwan Dass road crossing, Purana Quila road – Mathura road crossing, Shershah road- Mathura road crossing, Dr Zakir Hussain marg- Subramanian Bharti marg crossing, Pandara road – Subramanian Bharti marg crossing, Q- point, roundabout at Man Singh road, roundabout at Jaswant Singh road, KG marg-Firoz Shah road crossing, and the Mandi House round about.

Alternative routes suggested by the police at the time of traffic arrangements include, Ring road – Sarai Kale Khan-Indraprastha Flyover- Rajghat.

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg-Mathura road- W Point- A point, Aurobindo Marg to Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg- Sardar Patel Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-Ram Manohar Lohia round about onwards.

Aurobindo Marg- Aurobindo Chowk- Prithviraj Chowk- MLNP round about- Janpath or Rafi Marg-Connaught Place- New Delhi Railway Station (Chelmsford Road to Minto Road).

For East to West movement of traffic and vice versa the traffic police have suggested IP Marg- A point-W Point- Sikandra road-Mandi House- Firoz Shah road- Windsor Place roundabout- Ashok Road- Gol Dak Khana- Ram Manohar Lohia hospital-shankar road.

National Highway 9 -Sarai Kale Khan- Barapula- AIIMS- Dhaula Kuan onwards.

Mansingh road-Janpath and Rafi marg are available, in case one wants to cross Rajpath, the police added.