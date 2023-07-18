Delhi tourist beaten up in Agra, viral video makes police act

A New Delhi visitor to the Taj Mahal who arrived in Agra was pursued and attacked by rod-wielding hooligans. The attackers were part of a religious procession when the car of the tourist accidentally hit one of them.

The devotee lost his cool and started shouting and abusing the tourist. The other devotees in the procession also started beating the tourist with batons and rods.

Twitter users claim that the event happened near Basai Chowki in Agra’s Tajganj neighborhood. The incident was caught on camera by a CCTV system placed inside a sweets shop where the tourist took refuge to save his life. The hooligans entered the shop and continued beating him.

The incident happened on Monday, and the video quickly became popular on Twitter. The Tajganj police station was instructed to take the required steps, and five persons were arrested, according to information shared by several Twitter users who tagged Uttar Pradesh Police. The 17th-century Taj Mahal is a popular tourist destination in Agra, where thousands of visitors come each year.

The tourist continued to apologize, but his assailants ignored him. In an attempt to defend himself, the man entered the candy store, but his baton-wielding attackers followed him inside.

He was violently beaten, and the attack went on for some time.

In response to the video, the police tweeted that they had investigated the event and had detained five of its participants. Five persons have been arrested, according to a subsequent tweet from the police, and searches are being conducted for the other attackers.

Social media users expressed astonishment over the occurrence and encouraged the authorities to punish the attackers harshly.

“These individuals savagely beat the tourist. They ought to be treated the same way, one user suggested. “Agra police department did a fantastic job… Because of the Agra police, we have even more reason to believe in our system, another user tweeted.