Tourists visiting Prayagraj during Kumbh will get world-class facilities in hotels

In its ongoing pursuit to ensure a hassle-free and comfortable stay for more than 41 crore devotees expected to Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has started rejuvenation of hotels at the cost of Rs 907.08 lakh.

Aiming to give grand and divine form to the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the state government is ensuring world-class facilities in hotels to facilitate comfortable stay for the devotees and tourists. For this, the government is building a tent city with a capacity of more than 10,000 in the Kumbh area.

Moreover, the Tourism Department is making arrangements for additional facilities in hotels. It is worth mentioning here that the district administration had earlier estimated the arrival of more than 41 crore devotees during the Mahakumbh 2025, upon which the state government had given directions to make appropriate arrangements.

In viewing of the Mahakumbh, rejuvenation efforts are underway at Hotel Rahi Ilawart situated in the Civil Lines of the city.

Senior Manager of Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation in Prayagraj, DP Singh, mentioned that a total expenditure of Rs 347.41 lakhs is allocated for the refurbishment of hotels, encompassing facility expansion and beautification.

Additionally, work on facade lighting is also being carried out in hotels. Apart from the renovation of 20 rooms and the banquet hall, upgradation of the reception area is also taking place.

Moreover, renovation and upgrading of the kitchen and parking area in the hotel is in progress. All these works are expected to be completed by September.

Hotel Rahi Triveni Darshan, located on the banks of the Yamuna in Prayagraj, is the top preference for tourists and devotees due to its picturesque view of the river, which adds to its charm.

In this context, the UP State Tourism Development Corporation is currently engaged in constructing a new building, featuring 18 rooms, with ongoing facade work. Additionally, several other projects are also in progress, amounting to an expenditure of Rs 560.70 lakhs.