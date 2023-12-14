Delhi Tourism celebrates its 49th Foundation Day

Delhi Tourism celebrated its 49th Foundation Day with an event held on December 12.

The programme was inaugurated by Niharika Rai, Managing Director & CEO of Delhi Tourism.

In her welcome address, Rai commended the efforts of DTTDC employees for promotion of tourism in Delhi and encouraged them to work with a great enthusiasm and positive spirit.

The highlights of the programme were the performances by DTTDC employees and group activities such as tug of war and musical chairs.

The Foundation Day celebration served as a poignant moment for reflection on the accomplishments of DTTDC and an opportunity to look forward with renewed vigour and commitment.

“Delhi Tourism looks forward to many more years of serving as a cultural ambassador for the city and contributing to its growth as a premier tourist destination,” a statement said.