5 Interesting and free things to do in Delhi on your trip in 2022

Delhi is a city that never ceases to amaze. Within the city limits, there are three UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The city offers a wide range of entertainment options, as well as numerous weekend getaway options and interesting shopping opportunities.

Everything about Delhi is amusing and cool, from its deep-rooted history to its wonderful religious sites, and from the delicious food served at various locations to the grand festival celebrations.

Here, we suggest you 5 best free things do in the city:

1. Walk to Jama Masjid

The Jama Masjid, which is also known as the Masjid e Jahan Numa is one of the biggest mosques in India. It was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and was inaugurated by Imam Syed Abdul Ghafoor Shah Bukhari. It was in the year 1656 that the construction of this mosque was finished.

There are three huge main gates here which are all forty meters high and the construction shows beautifully done work of the mosque with stripes of white marble and red sandstone. The Masjid also has a huge courtyard here.

The courtyard is so huge that it can accommodate up to around 25,000 worshipers here and it occupies a space of 408 square feet. The place here is amazingly huge. It is an amazing feeling walking around its courtyard as you gaze up at the huge mosque and the tomb.

2. Qawwali Music at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah

The Qawwali Music at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah is one of the must-experience things to do in Delhi for free while in Delhi. The Qawwali performance here can leave the tourists spellbound. The show occurs every day when the clock strikes fifteen minutes past 8.

It is only on Thursdays that there is no show here. Some amazing Sufi songs like Bhar do Jholi Meri, Kun Faya Kun, Chaap Tilak Sab Chheeni, Aj Rang Hain and many others are played here and thus a hypnotizing environment is created here. Any people visiting this place will find it calming and relaxing.

The descendants of Nizamuddin Auliya, who are also known as the Nizami Brothers, bring to this place a sense of genuineness as well as authenticity. The family of the Nizami Brothers has been singing in this place for longer than seven hundred years.

You can just close your eyes and listen to the harmonious melodies played here while you sway from side to side with the music. An important thing to remember is to bring with you a cloth to cover your head. There are also some eating places around here.

3. Visit Lodhi Garden

The Lodhi Garden is another one of the most famous tourist attractions places of Delhi. This place is a great place to visit for all the photography lovers, architecture buffs, and all those people who see new experiences and adventures.

The place is free to visit and remains open to the tourists on all days of every week and the doors are open from 6 in the morning to 7 in the evening. The Lodhi garden is famous among the tourists visiting this place because of the fresh environment and the amazing architecture in this place.

It is also a fact that the rulers of the Sayyid and Lodhi dynasties were buried here. This place is also extremely beautiful because of the Old Water Tank in here. There are also lots of things in the Lodhi Garden which keeps the tourists here interested.

The Khan Market is located very close to the Lodhi Market and a lot of things can be bought from here. There are also numerous local eating places here for the people to taste different kinds of food here. The price here is also cheap and affordable.

4. Indulge into Peace at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

The Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi is one of the most important Sikh tourists spots in Delhi. It is situated very close to Connaught Place. This Gurudwara has a golden dome and can be very easily distinguished from other Sikh Temples in Delhi.

In the 17th Century, this place was the home to the Raja Jai Singh. The Gurudwara has a Holy Pool where the pilgrims visiting this place can take a purifying bath. There is also a school, art gallery, and kitchen here.

The Gurudwara serves more than 10,000 means to the people here. The visit to this place is free and there are no tickets here. Visiting this place is not allowed if the tourists have not covered their head, no matter if they are men or women and their legs must be covered too.

The sacred book is kept inside the temple and the tourists are allowed to go inside. The tourists are not allowed to take pictures of this place. The tourists here can go around the place and watch the pilgrims and observe everything that they do.

5. Picnic at India Gate

The India Gate is located in Rajpath in Delhi. It is one of the most prestigious locations not only in the city of Delhi but in the whole of India. This gate was built as a means to pay respect to all the Indian Soldiers who had fought and lost their lives in the battle of the First World War.

More than ninety thousand names of soldiers names are also carved in this. The monument is made up of sandstone. This monument is right at the center of the most visited tourist spot in India. India Gate is also one of the most entertaining locations in Delhi. It is also one of the best Picnic Spots in the whole of Delhi.

There is a lot of entertainment here for the people visiting, for example, roadside eateries, enjoying a monkey show, and a lot more. The greenery and calm environment of this place are some of the best features that make it a great picnic spot for the elders and the children also find here a bit of a place to play around and also to enjoy some street food and some monkey show.