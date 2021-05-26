Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that Sputnik V’s manufacturers have agreed to supply the Russian anti-Covid vaccine to Delhi. However, he said that the quantity is yet to be decided.

“We are in touch with the makers of Sputnik V. They assure that they will give us vaccines, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday too,” Kejriwal said.

It is to be noted that the vaccination process for the 18-44 age group has been temporarily suspended due to the unavailability of anti-Covid jabs. There has been no clarity since the last four days when the next supply of anti-Covid jabs will be supplied to Delhi.

Moreoever, Covaxin stock for 45 and above age groups has also finished and only Covishield doses are being administered at government vaccination centres.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that US pharmaceutical companies manufacturing Covid vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna have made it clear they won’t sell directly to Delhi.

“We have spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines, and both the manufacturers have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said they will deal with the central government. We appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the states,” Sisodia, who is also nodal minister of Covid management in Delhi, said.

Sisodia further said that all the 400 vaccination sites for the 18-44 age group have been closed in Delhi after the vaccine stock was over. Meanwhile, centres administering Covaxin to the 45 and above age groups, healthcare workers and frontline workers too have also been shut due to unavailability of jabs.