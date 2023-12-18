Delhi shivers at 7.1 degrees Celsius minimum temperature

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning on Monday with the minimum temperature in the national capital recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory, the premier weather station in Delhi, had recorded the minimum temperature.

There was shallow fog in the morning at the Safdarjung, the IMD said.

Advertisement

Lodhi Road in the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius.

As the temperature dipped, people were seen sitting around bonfire to keep themselves warm.

The minimum temperature is predicted to range between 5 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius over the week with December 21 and 22 being predicted to have the lowest temperature at 5 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, Indian Meteorological Department scientist Dr Naresh Kumar briefed about the weather change expected in northwest India due to the Western disturbance in the Himalayan region.

Dr Kumar said, “Right now, the temperature is normal in northwest India which may fall about one to two degrees in the next two days and two to three degrees Celsius in east India.”

He said, “There is a cloud patch in Jammu and Kashmir due to the western disturbance that is causing rainfall, and snowfall, all over the region. We are not expecting any weather change in the plains of northwest India. We are witnessing another western disturbance that will affect northwest India starting from the 22nd of December but it will mainly affect the Himalayan region. Although we are not expecting any active western disturbance as a result the temperature will remain normal.”

Dr Kumar said no cold wave is expected in northwest India in the next two to three days. “In Delhi, the temperature was recorded at almost 6.5 degrees, which is almost near normal, and it will remain 6-7 degrees for the next two days,” he added.