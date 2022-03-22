Delhi records 104 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

A total of 104 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Tuesday out of 28,300 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 18,64,003.

According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.37 percent.

Delhi registered one death due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26,148, it said.

In all, there are 488 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday was 108 while the positivity rate was 0.49 percent. There was zero such death yesterday.

A total of 97 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Sunday while the positivity rate was 0.41 percent. There was one such death on Sunday.