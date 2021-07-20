The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has cancelled leave of its engineering staff till September 30 in view of continuing waterlogging and roads caving in due to rain in the city.

The department has also asked officials to recall the engineering staff already on leave and cancel sanctioned leaves, except in case of health issues or an ‘unprecedented situation.’

Waterlogging created traffic snarls at several locations on Monday, the situation was not much different on Tuesday morning and vehicular movement was affected at many stretches including, Mayur Vihar, Vikash Marg, Pragti Maidan etc.

The arrival of monsoon may have brought much needed respite from humidity and heatwaves in the national capital, but in the last 24 hours, two persons have reportedly died of drowning.

In a fresh incident on Tuesday, a 9-year-old boy drowned in a sewer in Holambi Kalan in Narla area, police said.

On Monday, a 27-year-old man drowned at a railway underpass in south Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur, while he was reportedly trying to take a selfie in the rains.

On Monday, the maximum temperature dipped to 26.5 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal, and the minimum was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal for this time of the year.

“Light rain/drizzle is expected to continue till Friday and the maximum temperature is expected to remain under 35 degrees Celsius,” the Met Department said.