KMC drain work to take care of waterlogging woes

Residents of Ward 31 and 32 are soon to get relief from their waterlogging woes. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is considering undertaking a six-crore desilting and diversion work along EM Bypass to improve the drainage system in the area. According to sources, EM Bypass Road has a RCC twin box drain that run from Bengal Chemical Metro station to Kestopur Canal, catering to a vast area of Ward 31 and 32.

The EM Bypass twin box drain is a major drain that helps in disposing of the wet and dry weather flows from the two wards. The desilting of the twin box drain was done many years back resulting in the deposition of a huge amount of silt which is affecting its smooth functioning.

The area is set to be waterlogged even after little rainfall. Considering the situation, the KMC has proposed to undertake desilting work of the twin box drain 2×2.7mx1.5m size approximately. The estimated cost of the work is said to be over six crore that includes shifting of other utilities along with GST and other amounts.

A topographical survey and CCTV survey at the preconstruction and post-construction stage are also to be done as a part of the work. As informed by sources, the box sewer from Gour Kishore Ghosh Square to the UDPS sump Chamber is also to be re-designed and a new box is to be constructed and connected to the rehabilitation sewer box. Once complete, the desilting work is expected to address the waterlogging problems of Ward 31, 32 and a part of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.