Delhi Police upgrades automation & digitization to update complainants

For complainants’ satisfaction, the Delhi police have upgraded its online citizen services and have started providing automatically generated updates to complainants on the investigation of their cases.

As per directions issued from CP Delhi, Rakesh Asthana, apart from the registration of the FIR, the complainants will now also be informed about the arrest of the accused and filing of charge sheet/ final report, on their mobile numbers and through email.

“When there are multiple accused, the update will be sent in case of arrest of each of the accused person, as and when they are arrested,” informed Delhi Police spokesperson.

Besides, when an FIR is registered, the complainant is required to mention her/his mobile number or email address, wherein the updates on FIR Registration and assigning of IO for investigation or chargesheet/final report can be given to them.

The CP Delhi has directed the Crime Branch to ensure regular updating of complainants on the progress of the investigation at various stages.

Since the up-gradation of this online service, 4654 messages have been sent to complainants regarding registration of FIR, while 4807 messages for arrests were made.

Likewise, 1485 messages have been delivered for informing the complainants about the submission of the Final Report out of a total of 11376 such automatically generated messages.