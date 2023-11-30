Delhi Police, NCB raid 70 cigarette shops near schools; fined under COTPA

In a stern move, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at 70 paan/bidi and cigarette shops operating near schools across the national capital.

A total of 70 such shops were fined under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, police said on Thursday.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, thirty-one areas were identified where pan/bidi/guthka vendors were found indulging in the sale of such tobacco products within 100 meters of educational institutions.

The matter has also been taken up with civil authorities in view of closing all such shops, the police said further.

To curb the drug menace among children, strict actions were required against the drug peddlers, but, also against the violators of COPTA, who sold such products near schools, which in a way promotes them among children.

According to police, consumption of cigarette, bidi, Gutka and such products is the beginning of addiction of any kind of drug and young children and college going students initially indulge in consumption of these and later are likely to get into the trap of deadly narcotics as well synthetic drugs.

These anti narcotics and drugs steps are being sincerely implemented by Delhi Police under the guidance of LG Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena and leadership of Delh Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Meanwhile, as per directives of Ministry of Home Affairs and LG Delhi, it was decided to focus on identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotics near educational institutes.

The Delhi Police began this drive under the operation ‘KAVACH- 4’ teaming up with the NCB.

This joint operation is a significant step in our efforts to combat the drug trade and make our streets safer.

Undercover officers, surveillance units , canine support and intelligence gathering, are some of the important aspects of the operation which is intended to save the youth and children from the menace of drugs.

The parents and teachers, besides the social reformers, are specially requested to sensitize the youth about the grave consequences of drug addiction and prevent them falling prey to this deadly evil.