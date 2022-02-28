Delhi Police launches QR code based feedback system and user friendly website

To ensure the safety and security of people with maximum use of technology, the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana today launched three digital initiatives i.e. Anubhuti-QR Code-based feedback system, Delhi Police website, and e-Chittha portal, today at Adarsh Auditorium, Police Headquarters.

Speaking during the occasion, the CP Delhi said these three initiatives have added a new dimension in the digitization and modernization of the Delhi Police.

“The maximum utilization of technology with an objective to improve service delivery system and ensuring safety & security of people is essential in the present environment. Anubhuti – Feedback Management System will establish two-way communication with the public and improve the police working through the analysis of feedback received,” he said.

Similarly, the user-friendly and more informative website of Delhi Police will be quite useful for citizens to know about Delhi Police services with one click.

While the third initiative i.e. e-Chittha is the backbone of duty deployment. “Implementation of e-Chittha will not only ensure optimal use of manpower resources but also increase efficiency and transparency in working,” he said.

The staff will get sufficient time for family and their own health & wellbeing and would work with more zeal & enthusiasm.

Anubhuti-Feedback Management System is a paperless feedback system. The citizens visiting the police station have to scan the QR code of the police station and mark the feedback responses. Response database will be utilized to analyze and take corrective steps for improvement in the police-public interface. The identity of the user will not be disclosed.

The merging of PCR into districts has resulted in the availability of more manpower and patrol vehicles at beat and police stations.

The e-Chittha has become operative in all 178 territorial police stations from today. For the optimal use of resources and manpower, the need for a digital duty roster was emphasized. Further, separation of law & order and investigation at all police stations had also necessitated equal distribution of work to bring about the desired results.