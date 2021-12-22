Delhi Police files charge sheet in Rohini Court shootout case

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a 111-page charge sheet in the infamous Rohini court shootout case of September 24, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the charge sheet mentions that the shooters were given a 1-month training at the residence of one of the accused. It was learnt that one of the accused was an Advocate by profession.

The Rohini Court in the national capital has been in the limelight for the past two months after two back-to-back attacks that raised several questions on the security arrangements at the court premises. Even local courts have several times come down heavily on the security scenario at the Court.

In the first incident on September 24 that seemed ripped from a Bollywood potboiler, top Delhi gangster Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was shot dead inside the Courtroom by two assailants of rival Tilu Tajpuria gang, dressed in lawyers’ garb. In the retaliatory fire, the assailants were also shot dead.

A bitter strife between two rival gangs, constantly being escalated by regular bloodbaths, was the prime reason of Gogi’s murder.

Sources said that Tillu had sent the shooters, identified as Jagdish and Rahul, on August 23. “They had also gone to Panipat on September 13 to check gangster Gogi’s security arrangements,” sources said.

They said that guns were provided by Rakesh Tajpuriya in Haryana while the gangleader Tillu Tajpuriya was in constant touch with them through WhatsApp calls.

“The lawyers’ uniform was provided to the assailants by some person near AIIMS in Delhi,” sources said, adding that details about the chargesheet are still awaited.

Notably, the charge sheet has been filed just 13 days after the second incident, when a low-intensity blast ripped off inside courtroom number 102 of Rohini court complex injuring one person present within the blast radius on December 9. A DRDO scientist was later nabbed for the act.

The police said that the accused scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria, 47, planted the IED at a place where a lawyer was likely to sit inside the Courtroom, as he was “highly frustrated due to the protracted legal battles which were causing problems in his career as well as prolonged mental harassment and monetary loss to him and his family”.

The probe revealed that Kataria and Advocate Vashistha were living in the same building till about 3 years ago. They were having a long-standing dispute of over 10 years and had filed over a dozen civil and criminal cases against each other.