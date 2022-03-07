‘Delhi Police commits to increase women’s strength upto 25% by 2025’

Delhi Police is committed to enhance women’s strength to upto 25 % till 2025, announced Mr Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi a day ahead of International Women’s Day.

In a series of events organized by the Delhi Police today, a programme on the theme based upon “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow” was held.

During the occasion, Commissioner of Police, Delhi and Mrs Anu Asthana, President, PFWS flagged-off ‘Ladli Run’ at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, in which more than 7500 schoolgirls from 38 schools of Delhi took part, today.

The CP, Delhi administered the Meri Beti Mera Abimaan oath on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP, Delhi committed to ensure safe & secure environment for women, girls & other vulnerable sections of the society.

He informed self-defence training program of Delhi Police has trained 4.5 lakh women & girls over the last year.

In total, more than 17 lakhs have been trained, which has brought Delhi Police into Limca Book of Records.

Besides, the CP Delhi also felicitated 25 women personnel from the rank of Constable to ACP for their exemplary contribution in various arms of policing inter-alia investigation of crime against women cases, imparting self defence training to girls & women and spreading awareness on gender matters.

Women from ‘Sashakti’ team also presented an electrifying demo of various self-defence techniques.

In an another event, Delhi Police organised first All-India Women’s Karate Championship – 2022 at Talkatora Stadium where around 400 girls of all age-categories from sub-junior to veteran from across the country are participating in the tournament.

Here, CP Delhi emphasized that Delhi Police would regularly organize such tournaments in the coming years.

“Delhi Police is truly striving for women empowerment as such 3 women officers are heading Ranges, 6 women DCsP in Districts and 9 women SHOs are presently posted in field formations.,” he said.

Also, pink booths have also been set up in all the districts with women staff so that women can approach police without any hesitation and share their concerns.