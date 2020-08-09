Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava today reviewed the preparedness of the city police with senior officers, asking them to enhance police visibility in vulnerable areas of the national capital, especially during the night, ahead of the Independence Day.

During this meeting held via video conferencing, Shrivastava also took stock of the crime and Covid-19 pandemic situation in the city, Delhi Police said in a statement.

The city police chief asked his officials to focus on increasing police visibility in Delhi.

According to an official, the cops conducted a flag march in Mandir Marg area today to ensure law and order ahead of the Independence Day.

The police chief also asked officials to maintain disposal of cases in a timebound manner and ensure security of senior citizens with regular visit by beat cops.

He emphasised on regular training of the staff on professional aspects of investigation, counselling and stress management. Shrivastava rewarded police personnel from Rohini, west and northwest districts, special cell, traffic and railway units for their “exemplary work” during the last few days.

Last Thursday, Delhi Police held an inter-state coordination meeting with its counterparts from neighbouring states in order to beef up security in view of the upcoming Independence Day. Senior officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir along with Delhi police officers of the rank of joint commissioners and deputy commissioners had reportedly participated in this virtual inter-state meeting whose main objective was to share terror-related intelligence.

The officers exchanged information on anti-social elements taking refuge in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the need to launch a concerted drive for tenant verification and border checking.

The meeting laid emphasis on verification of staff deployed on duties related to Independence Day arrangements. The officials were asked to keep an eye on movement of paragliders, drones and other flying objects and share information on movement of suspicious elements.