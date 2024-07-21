Delhi Police arrests two members of an international fake currency cartel

The Delhi Police have arrested two alleged members of an international fake Indian currency notes racket, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Ram Pravesh and Makhan Rai, are from Bihar, according to the police.

With their arrest, the police recovered Rs 2.9 lakh worth of counterfeit currency notes, all in 500-rupee denominations. Besides, five mobile phones used in their alleged illicit activities were also seized.

According to the police, the special cell received inputs about attempts by anti-national elements to circulate fake currency in the Delhi-NCR region.

Further, secret information was received regarding a consignment of counterfeit notes that had been smuggled from Nepal through the Nepal-India border in Bihar’s Raxaul.

The police, through surveillance and informers, learnt that one of the key members of an international racket would come to the Anand Vihar Terminal Railway station area to supply the large consignment of fake 500-rupee bills.

Accordingly, a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell laid a trap near the railway station and arrested the accused.

During his cursory search, counterfeit notes were recovered from his possession, the police added.

At the time of sustained questioning, the accused revealed that he used to work as a contractor but was unable to generate enough profits. He came into contact with one Ali Asgar, whom he had met in his Muzaffarpur village.

The police later apprehended Asgar. He revealed that an individual, Asif, is the kingpin of the racket and he used to smuggle the FICN from the Nepal border.

The police further said that the Special Cell had earlier arrested Asif in cases related to FICN. Currently, Asif is absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him.

On Thursday, the police arrested two members of an interstate cartel for their alleged involvement in manufacturing paper sheets used in printing counterfeit notes.