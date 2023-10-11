Delhi Police arrest couple with links to Afghan drug cartel

With the arrest of a couple, the Delhi Police, on Wednesday, claimed to have busted an international drug cartel linked to Afghanistan.

The husband-wife duo has been arrested during a crackdown by the special staff East District. They were involved in a supply of cocaine that was allegedly procured from Afghanistan, with linkages to a woman, Upasna alias Tabassum, who was married to an accused who was arrested by the NIA in the famous Mundra port 3000 kg cocaine/ heroine seizure by DRI.

The drugs were being smuggled into India through a courier in the form of packets of clothes embedded with cocaine. The value of the drugs is estimated at around Rs 7 crore in the international market.

The police nabbed Zaheer Ahmed, from whose possession the drugs were recovered, near the LBS Hospital after laying a trap to intercept him on a specific Intel. He worked as an undercover auto-rickshaw driver while his wife was a homemaker. The couple has three children.

During interrogation, Zaheer Ahmed revealed that he, along with his wife, Gulnar, procured the cocaine at his house from cotton cloth embedded with the drug.

A police team conducted searches at his house in Seemapuri and later a case under the NDPS Act was registered. Efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused involved in this drug cartel, the police said.