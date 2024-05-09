Blind murder solved; two held for lynching, another absconding

The Delhi Police arrested two persons for allegedly beating a man to death in Delhi’s Rohini area, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a joint team of Special Staff, Rohini District, and Police Station Begumpur cracked the blind murder case within 24 hours, as initially, the police had just received information about a man lying unconscious.

During questioning, the duo disclosed that on the day of the crime they, along with their third accomplice, had come to meet the deceased, and had taken him to an abandoned DDA land in the area and later assaulted him with sticks and threw him in the mud.

Advertisement

A manhunt is on to track down the third accomplice of the accused persons in the case, while further investigation was in progress.

The two accused have been identified as Deepanshu alias Tillu Gujjar and Neeraj alias Bonga, while the weapons of offence, two sticks (dandas) used in the commission of the crime, have been recovered from their possession, the police said.

On Tuesday, at about 11:10 pm a PCR call regarding an unconscious man was received at Begumpur Police Station, and when the local police team reached the spot, Ambedkar Chowk, Kali Mata Mandir, Begum Vihar, they found a man lying unconscious in the mud.

A police team promptly shifted the unresponsive person to BSA Hospital, Rohini where he was declared dead by the team of doctors.

The body of the deceased was sent to the hospital for postmortem, while the deceased was identified as Gagan alias Chintu, a resident of Begum Vihar.

On a preliminary inquiry, the cops found that the deceased was working in a cloth store in Karol Bagh and was living alone on rent.

During the probe, the police teams scanned footage of around 350- 400 CCTV cameras in the vicinity of where the deceased was found. They noticed that on Tuesday the deceased, along with two people, had gone to Sector 20 Rohini where he confronted one of the accused with whom he had an old enmity.

Both of them had a minor scuffle and thereafter, all of them left the place.

Later, on the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence, the two were identified and apprehended.