Delhi LG inaugurates Tihar Jail’s convenio store at IOCL outlet

Lieutenant Governor Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated a convenio store as part of a pilot project of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to assist inmates of Tihar Jail with their rehabilitation and reintegration into society after their release from jail.

The store has been set up at the Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) fuel station at Masjid Moth, New Delhi.

Srikant Madhav Vaidya, President, IOCL Director General Tihar Prisons Sanjay Baniwal were also present on the occasion.

The Convenio Store, branded under the name of Tihar Jail, will showcase in-house products of the jail and will be sold and marketed by the prison inmates.

The store at the COCO outlet Masjid Moth will be operated by the jail inmates, which will send a powerful message about the mission of rehabilitation of the jail prisoners and their inclusion in the society.

The items in this store are more than just goods, as they are symbols of tenacity, willpower, and the adaptability of the human spirit.

IOCL has provided Tihar Prisons with a marketing space at its retail outlet COCO Masjid Moth, Delhi, for the sale of a variety of goods made by prisoners, including clothing, imitation jewelry, bread and buns, candles, soaps, toilet cleaners, furniture, and confectionery items.

This innovative project demonstrates our dedication to helping ex offenders become law-abiding, contributing members of society while also highlighting our commitment to their rehabilitation, an official statement said here.

This project is more than simply a store; it’s a representation of hope and the transformational potential of second chances.

This Convenio Store will be a flagship location that promotes equality and the rehabilitation of prisoners, and will function as a bridge between the prison and the society.

The Prison Administration is striving consistently to achieve the same goals.

Current skill development programs (vocational courses) offered in jail factories such as carpentry, weaving, papermaking, baking and other vocational courses as hair cutting, refrigerator and air conditioner repair are some feathers of various efforts made by Prison Administration.

The purpose of reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of jail inmates back into society following their release from prison are greatly aided by these skill development initiatives.