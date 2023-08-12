Delhi LG approves transplantation of over 200 trees for 2 projects

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved transplantation of over 200 trees for two developmental projects in Delhi.

Saxena approved the recommendation for the transplantation of 96 and 107 trees for the Northern Railways and Central Secretariat Projects at Arakpur, Moti Bagh and Ashoka Road, respectively in the city.

“Thanks to consistent nudge by the LG to speedily clear developmental projects in the Capital for the benefit of residents of the city, the Delhi Government, Environment Minister and Chief Minister, have started clearing projects expeditiously. Projects that suffered from delays by 3-5 years have started getting cleared by the Delhi Government in a matter of months now. After the Defence and Railway Projects were cleared in July, the CM has again recommended the clearance of Railway Housing and Central Secretariat Projects within months now,” an official statement from the LG Office said.

Apart from the trees being transplanted, 960 and 1,070 saplings of various plants are also being planted at the cost of the user agencies at Rampura, Shakur Basti and Madipur and NTPC Eco Park respectively, it said.

This compensatory plantation includes trees like Neem, Amaltas, Peepal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad and Arjun, etc.

Not a single tree is being cut or felled in these two projects, the statement said.

“While the Railway Project at Arakpur Bagh for the construction of a multi-storeyed residential building involves 1.2669 hectares of land, the Central Secretariat Project is going to come up at Plot No. 138, Ashoka Road over 1.7765 hectares of land,” the statement said.