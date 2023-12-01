Delhi LG approves proposal to permit 83 more establishments to operate 24X7

Continuing with the efforts to promote ease of business and creating employment opportunities, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the proposal to permit 83 more establishments to operate 24X7.

The LG’s approval comes in the wake of the proposal of the Labour Department to exempt another 83 establishments under various Sections of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

LG Saxena has approved the proposal of the Labour Department duly endorsed by the Delhi Labour minister and Chief Minister to exempt another 83 establishments under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 that enables commercial establishments to operate on a 24X7 basis, as per his office.

“Some of these shops and establishments that figured in the list of 83 are Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited involved in the retail trade of readymade garments and accessories, e-commerce giant Amazon Transportation Service Pvt Ltd having delivery stations, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd engaged in retail trade business like departmental and convenience stores, Nykaa Fashion Pvt Ltd and FSN Brands Marketing Pvt Ltd (both dealing with cosmetic and beauty products) and Bikanerwalla International having chain of sweets shops,” the LG office said.

Hennes and Mauritz Retail Pvt Ltd dealing with retail of readymade garments and accessories, AR Milk and Products involved in sale of dairy products, e-commerce firm Link Logistics Limited, I-T firm PCC Softech Pvt Ltd, 24×7 Departmental Store Storex, FMCG distributors Link Logistics Limited, InstaKart Services Pvt Ltd doing business of courier and logistics, are some of the other business entities whose applications for exemption to operate 24×7 have been approved, it said.

According to the LG Office, this is the fourth such proposal which has been cleared by Saxena since October 2022 when first such exemption to operate on the 24×7 basis was given to 314 establishments followed by 55 and 155 in April and June respectively this year.

Now with the fresh 83 approvals there will be 607 such shops and establishments situated at various locations in the national capital that will give impetus to the economic activities, it said.

The LG conveyed his appreciation to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Labour Department that the applications in this regard are being expeditiously cleared in comparison to the earlier times when the applications pending since as long as 2016 came up for approval as late as 2022.

Saxena said the department has definitely come a long way since he first flagged the issue a year ago about the inordinate and inexplicable delay in disposal of applications.

The LG also directed the department to submit within 15 days, detailing reasons as to why the application that were rejected during the last one year were disposed so and what has come out of them in case of re-application.