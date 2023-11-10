Delhi Jal Board participates in ‘Jal Diwali’ campaign

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday participated in a campaign for “Jal Diwali” launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) programme and Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) with an aim to make women aware about water conservation and ensuring their participation in the domain.

Under the campaign, members of women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs) associated with partner NGOs of Delhi Jal Board and Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) visited four water treatment plants (WTPs) of the DJB.

Members of the women SHGs experienced the operations at Sonia Vihar, Wazirabad, Bhagirathi and Okhla water treatment plants (WTPs) and understood the process of cleaning water.

Advertisement

The women who visited the water treatment plants praised the “Jal Diwali” campaign and said they have got important information about water. After being apprised of water purification or treatment processes in the water treatment plants, they came to understand the real value of water.

They also said they had come to know that clean drinking water has to go through many complex processes to make it potable to our homes.