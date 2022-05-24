Delhi Health Minister Inaugurates Resource Centre for Oral Health

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today inaugurated the National Resource Centre for Oral Health and Tobacco Cessation (NRC-OH-TC) in the national capital.

Furthermore, he also launched the official logo (insignia) of NRC-OH-TC.

Jain said most of the people are still not aware about their oral health and dental hygiene. This is the reason why the cases of oral cancer are increasing rapidly even among the youth.

National Resource Center for Oral Health and Tobacco Cessation has been established with the objective of spreading awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco and drugs, to provide better training to the dentists of the country and to conduct research on dental health.

It is the first National Resource Center among the total 315 Dental Colleges in the country.

Appreciating the services provided by Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences,

Jain said that for the last 10 years, 10,000 patients have been treated in MAIDS for tobacco prevention and cessation. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences has always played a leading role in delivering quality Dental Care, Research and Dental Education to serve the needy. Due to this today, it has got the status of the country’s first National Resource Center.