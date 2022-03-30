Delhi govt slaps fine of Rs 50 lakh on MCD over Ghazipur landfill site fire incident

The Delhi Government has slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakhs on MCD due to its “sheer negligence” in maintaining rules and regulations at the Ghazipur landfill, where a fire broke out on 28th March because of MCD’s carelessness.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated, “Directions have been issued to take strict action against employees and officers who were on-duty at the time of the fire.”

He said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has submitted a detailed report after examining the incident, and the investigation states that the MCD bypassed all environment protection norms at the site.

“Only 21 trommel machines out of 25 found working at the landfill, while the anti-smog guns were also not working. Only 17 out of 24 CCTVs meant for monitoring the landfill were functional. CPCB had ordered construction of a boundary around the landfill but it has not been constructed till now,” said Rai.

To discuss the matter, a joint meeting of Environment Dept, Revenue, PWD, DDA, MCD, Fire, NDMC, DUSIB and Cantt Board has been called on April 4 to curb future incidents like this.

The Environment Minister further said, “The fire was spread over an area of around 400 square metres. Even 48 hours after the spark occurred and after the fire was extinguished, fumes continued to rise from the area engulfing the surrounding localities. CPCB has given directions and guidelines to demarcate the boundary of the Ghazipur landfill on all sides, but the construction of this boundary wall has not yet been completed.”

Based on the negligence and violations of rules and regulations which was brought into notice through this report, we have further issued directions to the DPCC – One, we have directed them to issue a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the MCD. Two, all workers who were on-duty at the time the fire broke out must be held accountable and appropriate action must be taken against their negligence, said Rai.

The Environment Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has summoned the East MCD Commissioner on the question of the fire at the Ghazipur landfill. The committee is chaired by MLA Atishi. The deposition has been scheduled for April 4, 3:00 PM.

The Commissioner will be asked to explain what steps have been taken to clear the Ghazipur landfill site and prevent fires.