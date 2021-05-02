The Delhi government on Saturday launched a website seeking monetary help from India and abroad to fight against Covid-19.

The Delhi government informed that it has launched a website delhifightscorona.in/donate where it is seeking to raise funds as well as necessary medical equipment to fight the pandemic.

“Through this initiative, Delhi Government is looking to get urgent support on a range of critical medical equipment such as Oxygen Concentrators, D-type Oxygen Cylinders etc,” the statement from the government said.

Sharing the details on the initiative, Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), said, “Anyone interested in contributing by providing priority equipment and/or funds for the purchase of priority equipment can express their intent/commitment through the website delhifightscorona.in/donate. DDC will reach out to these ‘Corona Heroes’ with details of priority equipment required and the mechanism of making donations. The initiative will also provide details of usage of the equipment or the donation amount and an appreciation certificate to the donor.”

Shah also informed that over 5000 Oxygen concentrators and 36 Oxygen PSA plants have already been committed to by donors and should arrive in Delhi soon

The government said that the motive of the website initiative to welcome people in India and abroad to contribute to its ongoing fight against the ongoing wave of COVID-19. CM Shri Kejriwal added that Indian citizens and the diaspora have always been at the forefront of helping governments deal with calamities in the country. Hence, we request you to provide as much support as they can.

On the occasion of the launch of the website today, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said: “Indian citizens and diaspora have always been at the forefront of helping governments deal with calamities in the country. Thousands of people listened to my call to donate plasma since last year, and this has resulted in saving many lives in the last one year.”