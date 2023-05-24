Delhi govt plans artificial lake on 2.2 acre land in Haidarpur WTP complex

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is currently constructing an artificial lake on a 2.2-acre plot within the Haidarpur WTP complex. The lake is designed to have a depth of 6 metre and a storage capacity of approximately 53,000 cubic metre, equivalent to 1.1 million gallons.

The purpose of the lake is to store clean water sourced from various units of the Haidarpur WTP to mitigate the wastage of pristine water through drains. The artificial lake will enable a daily recharge of approximately 8 million litres of water. The estimated cost of this project is around Rs 6 crore, and it is expected to be completed within a span of 6 months.

Spread across approximately 100 acres of land, the Haidarpur WTP houses a recycling plant with a capacity of 16 MGD. In comparison to its capacity of 216 MGD, the Haidarpur WTP currently produces nearly 240 MGD of drinking water. Sometimes, due to technical issues, the excess water is often released into the supplementary Drain.

This initiative aims at diverting the water to the lake instead of letting it flow into the drains due to instances of pipe burst, repair work, or pump house-related issues, which previously led to reduced water generation or forced drainage of clean water.

The lake’s construction will allow water to be stored and aid in recharging the groundwater, thereby mitigating the dependence on drains. Additionally, the presence of the lake will improve the water quality of the existing 33 tube wells in Haidarpur, enhancing their lifespan as well.