Delhi govt launches two new courses at DPSRU in B.Sc

To provide medical science students with comprehensive skill and knowledge to cater the needs of the health science industry with super-specializations, Delhi Government’s Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) has launched two new courses.

The new job oriented courses B.Sc. Biomedical Science and B. Sc. Nursing will offer super-specialisations in the third and fourth years of the course in fields such as diagnostics, radiology techniques, etc.

Stating the need to have such courses, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “There has been an increase in demand for health care manpower, specialised patient support services and management in post COVID situations. These courses will provide specialised skills to medical science students and will increase the job prospects for them. DPSRU will customize these courses as per the needs of the time and the syllabus will be dynamic.”

He added that the situation of COVID showed us the real strengths and weaknesses of the healthcare industry in India.

“One of the weaknesses is the lack of expert healthcare professionals who can assist doctors well with specific medical technologies. Courses like these will help students gain the comprehensive skills and cater to the needs of the industry,” stated Sisodia.

Detailing about the structure of these courses, Vice Chancellor of DPSRU, Ramesh K Goyal said, “To provide hands-on experience to students, DPSRU is signing up the MoU with Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, Dakshinpuri and also some other hospitals in Delhi. University will ensure that each student gets required field exposure while doing their specialisation.”

He added that it will be a choice based credit system with provision of multiple exits as per NEP 2020.