Delhi govt launches project for making the city begging-free

The Kejriwal government is preparing a strategy for the rehabilitation of beggars in Delhi. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that the aim was to make Delhi begging-free by providing rehabilitation facilities to beggars. The government will provide skill training to persons engaged in begging so that they can find economic

opportunities in mainstream society.

The minister launched a pilot project today on livelihood support for beggars through training and skill-building. The Social Welfare Ministry presented the findings of a survey on “Persons Engaged in the Act of Begging (PEAB)”.

In February 2021, the Department of Social Welfare, in collaboration with the Institute for Human Development, conducted an on-ground survey to identify persons engaged in the act of begging.

In the survey, it was found that around 20,719 people were identified as PEAB in Delhi. Out of this, 53 per cent (10,987) were males and 46 per cent (9,541) were females across 11 districts. There are also 1 per cent (191) transgender people. The highest number of PEAB were in East Delhi (2,797).

“Poverty along with many other factors result in a person resorting to beggary. People are forced into begging because of their social and economic circumstances. They constitute the most vulnerable section of society. Keeping this in mind, we conducted a pilot survey to identify such persons and simultaneously formulated a plan through which they can be rehabilitated,” said Gautam.

The minister pointed out that the Delhi government’s Department of Social Welfare had started an “Integrated programme for the rehabilitation of beggars in Delhi”. The objective was to make Delhi a begging-free city by rehabilitating beggars and also by providing them opportunities for training and skill development so that they can find jobs in the mainstream economy.

Gautam added that the Ashray Grih at Katra Maula Bux, Roshanara Road, (Male) and the Ashray Griha (DUSIB night shelter), Khairia Mohalla, Roshanara Road (Female), were identified as two centres for the rehabilitation of male and female beggars respectively.

Mosaic Pvt Ltd was allocated the Ashray Griha at Kharia Mohalla for offering training in food processing (jam, jelly and pickles) for females and the Ashray Adhikar Abhiyan was allocated the Ashray Griha at Katra Maula Bux, Roshanara Road, to provide training in wall painting/mobile repairing for males for a period of three months per

batch.

The experiences gained from this exercise will be replicated in all the districts in Delhi in collaboration with various stakeholders.