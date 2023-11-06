Delhi govt goes into a huddle to find solutions to toxic air

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Public Works Minister Atishi, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, and Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, along with top officials of the MCD and emergency services discussed ways to bring the pollution situation under control on Monday.

The high-level emergency meeting was convened by CM Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday in the wake of the alarming rise in air pollution in the city. During the meeting, the government decided to bring back the Odd-Even car rationing scheme a day after Diwali, on November 13, and will be in force till November 20.

The odd-even scheme will make a comeback after four years.

Another important step taken during the meeting was a suspension of physical classes in schools except for students of classes 10 and 12, till November 10 in view of bad air quality.

Rai said a decision will be taken later on work-from-home for 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices across Delhi will be decided later.

Meanwhile, the national capital continued its battle with the severe air pollution exacerbated by the onset of winter with the average air quality on Monday recorded under the ‘severe’ mark for the fifth consecutive day.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 421, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Amid the toxic smog in the air, doctors were prompted to raise concerns over the growing number of health issues, mainly respiratory and eye ailments, especially targeting the elderly, children, and those with existing medical conditions and comorbidities.

Microscopic particulate matter PM2.5, which can settle deep into a person’s lungs causing health issues, has been clocking above the safe limits for several days.

Stage- IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been imposed by the CAQM as a measure to battle the pollution menace. Under stage IV, trucks are restricted from entering Delhi, except for those transporting essentials, involved in essential services, or they are powered by LNG, CNG, or electricity.

EV, CNG, and BS-VI diesel light commercial vehicles (LCVs) coming from outside will only be allowed to enter Delhi.