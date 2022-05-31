Delhi govt to develop 500 kms of roads as per European standards

The Delhi government today said that they are redeveloping more than 500 kms of Delhi’s roads according to European Standards.

For this, Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected the pilot stretch developed from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road today, where he said, “Delhi boasts of very wide roads but they don’t meet international standards of quality. Hence, the Delhi Government is redeveloping more than 500 kms of Delhi’s roads according to European Standards, for which I took stock of the progress of one of the stretches today”

He further said, “Road beautification pilot project is going in full swing on all 16 stretches, and the work on these will be completed by September-October. After completion of the pilot project, the best model will be chosen and applied to the 500 kms across Delhi to redesign them at par with European standards.”

Kejriwal visited the Britannia Chowk stretch in Pitampura today to inspect the redevelopment of roads.

The CM said, “As a part of the first phase of the beautification of roads, we have made it our priority to properly develop and beautify 500 km of PWD roads, the pilot project for which is already in progress. The stretch that we have inspected today is one of 16 such stretches which are a part of this pilot project. After the work on the pilot project is completed, we will take stock of all the models, and accordingly decide which one should be applied for all 500 kms across Delhi.”

As a part of beautification, the officials said that the road consists of a footpath and a cycling track on one side, and a service lane on the other.

All the trees have been designed along the stretch and small saplings have been planted, while adequate space has been provided for pedestrians and road users to sit and rest.

The rest of the work, which was yet to be completed, included horticulture and landscaping.

Trees, according to the CM, should be planted in the same way that dense plants are planted along European roads and on the Central Verge. He encouraged improvement in horticulture, especially the height and quality of the tree plantations, and to make them more dense.

He asked the officials to plant taller and denser saplings along the roadside and on the central verge to make it more visually appealing.