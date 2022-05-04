Delhi govt deploys 7 member task force to inspect industrial pollution

To make the city pollution free, Delhi government has deployed a 7 member task force of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to inspect industrial pollution. Environment Minister Gopal Rai, stated, “So far, 1280 industrial units have been inspected as part of DPCC’s special effort, which was launched as part of the Summer Action Plan. DPCC has deployed a 7-member task force to monitor work as part of this initiative. In addition, all of Delhi’s 1607 registered industrial units have been converted to PNG.”

He added, “So far, the teams deployed as part of the Industrial Pollution Campaign have inspected roughly 1280 industrial units. This project, which started on April 20, aims to monitor all of the city’s industrial units.”

Rai further stated, “The DPCC has created a seven-member task force to monitor and prevent industrial pollution in Delhi 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The report is delivered to the Department of the Environment on a regular basis. These DPCC task forces have also been given orders to take harsh measures against industrial entities that break environmental laws.”

Also Rai said, “All 1607 industrial units in Delhi have been converted to PNG,” adding that “if any industrial unit is found to be violating environmental norms, suitable and harsh action would be taken by the respective agency.”