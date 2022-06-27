Delhi govt approves project worth Rs 13.58 cr for beautification of roads in Tilak Nagar

To make Delhi’s roads better and safer for all the commuters, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today approved projects worth Rs 13.58 crore for beautification and strengthening of 17 roads in Tilak Nagar, Vikaspuri and Janakpuri.

A total road length of 12.83 kilometres will be covered under this project.

Speaking about the road strengthening projects, Sisodia said, “PWD has expedited the work of road strengthening and beautification across the city. Department is using modern technologies and global standards of street design to give a new look to city roads. Along with road strengthening and maintenance, the special focus of the department is on beautifying the prominent city roads to provide a pleasant commuting experience to commuters.”

A thorough inspection of these aforementioned roads was conducted by PWD officials to assess their requirements. Following this, the projects were prepared and got the approval of the government. In this project of strengthening, along with making the roads long-lasting, PWD is also emphasising on road markings, plantations etc.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that PWD is working in a phased manner to make the city roads better. During the inspection in these areas, it was found that residents had to face a lot of inconvenience due to old dilapidated roads.

Taking cognizance of the situation, a new road maintenance project is being started in these areas to avoid any inconvenience to the common public.

“This will improve the interconnectivity in the area and will save the time of commuters, “ stated Sisodia.

He further directed the officials to complete the work in the stipulated time.

Some of the roads to be renovated in Tilak Nagar and Vikaspuri includes Keshopur Sabzi Mandi Road, Pelican Road, Ashok Nagar Road, Major Deepak Tyagi Marg, Lal Sai Marg and others.