Delhi govt announces compensation to deceased in Karol Bagh building collapse

The designated Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi on Wednesday announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation amount to the deceased in the Karol Bagh building collapse incident.

She also met the injured people and their families at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here late in the evening.

“Delhi Government will provide a compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased while based on the seriousness of injury, an appropriate compensation amount will also be provided to injured persons,” announced Atishi.

Advertisement

She assured of a legal action against the owner of the building.

“I am in touch with the Mayor and an inquiry into the matter will be taken up and strict action will be taken against the concerned civic officials,” said Atishi.