Delhi detects 51 fresh cases of Covid-19

The city on Tuesday detected 51 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of 50,023 tests conducted throughout the national capital, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. This showed a decline in the number of such cases from those registered on Sunday — 63. The positivity rate was calculated as 0.10 per cent.

There was no death caused by the coronavirus and 19 patients who recovered were discharged by different hospitals.

There were 376 active cases in Delhi and the count of patients getting medication under the home isolation system was 152.

Only 173 beds were occupied out of the total 8,994 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients.

The number of people vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 1,72,848 and 68,781 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative number of beneficiaries of the vaccination programme has got their first dose was 1,41,55,381 and those who have been given both vaccine doses so far numbered 92,94,272.