Delhi: Covid-19 fresh cases jump to over 20,000

The national capital on Saturday again saw a massive jump in single-day fresh cases of Covid-19 to 20,181 from 17,335, highest since May last year, following 1,02,965 tests conducted across the city, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The number of such cases on Thursday was 15,097.

The positivity rate also shot up to 19.60 per cent from 17.73 per cent on Friday.

The health bulletin showed that seven patients suffering from the virus infection lost their lives, taking the total number of such fatalities to 25,143. Nine such casualties were recorded yesterday.

There were 48,178 active cases in the city and of these, 25,909 were getting treatment as home isolation cases.

There were 1,586 patients who remained hospitalised and 12,520 hospital beds were vacant.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals’ ICU was 279, those on oxygen support were counted to be 375 and 27 were put on the ventilator.

As many as 11,869 patients recovered and were discharged by hospitals.

The bulletin informed that 1,79,885 persons were jabbed during the past 24 hours, including 1,20,371 who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of those vaccinated with the first dose was 1,58,06,399 and those who got both doses numbered 1,15,71,309.