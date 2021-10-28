Delhi Cabinet approves inclusion of Ayodhya in the list for free pilgrimage scheme

The Delhi government will now bear the cost of senior citizens visiting Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram in addition to undertaking pilgrimage to the already listed destinations under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

The Delhi Cabinet today approved the addition of Ayodhya to the list of places of pilgrimage allowed free under the scheme.

The list, which will now also have Ayodhya, includes Jagannath-Puri, Ujjain, Shirdi, Amritsar, Vaishno Devi, Dwarkadhish, Tirupati, Rameswaram, Haridwar, Mathura and Bodh Gaya.

Kejriwal said he wanted to help the elderly fulfil their yearning to complete their Tirth Yatra. Over 35,000 people have made pilgrimages under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna till now. The scheme, which had been discontinued temporarily owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, will now be resumed in a month.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Kejriwal said, “It gives me immense pleasure to inform the people of Delhi that we have approved a monumental proposal in today’s Cabinet meeting, adding Ayodhya as one of the destinations under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna. Till now, the scheme covered Jagannath Puri, Ujjain, Shirdi, Amritsar, Jammu, Dwarka, Tirupati, Rameswaram, Haridwar, Mathura, and Bodh Gaya, among other shrines. Now Ayodhya has been added to the list of these holy cities.”

The entire expense of leaving from home until returning — which includes travelling by air-conditioned trains, proper AC hotel stays, meals, local travel and more — will be borne by the Delhi government. The elderly also have a provision to take someone young as an attendant free of cost to help them along their journey, he informed.

The Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on January 9, 2018. The scheme provides government assistance to the residents of Delhi, the main people belonging to the economically weaker sections of society. The scheme helps the elderly to go on pilgrimages once in a lifetime. An insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh is also provided to look after the devotees, Kejriwal added.