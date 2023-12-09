Delhi BJP stages protest in front of Cong office

The Delhi unit of the BJP staged a protest here on Saturday against the Congress, alleging the grand old party’s leadership of remaining silent in the wake of huge “unaccounted” cash reportedly recovered by the Income Tax department in Odisha.

A large number of BJP workers under the leadership of its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva marched towards the Congress headquarters. However, they were stopped by the police. Later, they were taken to Tughlak Road police station and released afterwards.

Addressing the party workers, Sachdeva, “The counting of notes is still going on at the establishments of the Congress MP and this number will exceed Rs 300 crore. Congress , Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are not able to explain their compulsion to remain silent regarding MP Dheeraj Pratap Sahu. The Congress leadership should explain why it decided to send a person who had lost the Lok Sabha elections twice repeatedly to the Rajya Sabha.”

Taking a swipe at the Opposition for accusing the ruling BJP at the Centre of misusing the central probe agencies, he said, “The opposition has been repeating that the Modi government is misusing the investigating agencies, but today the Congress has got the answer that the investigating agencies are doing their work honestly and are trying to crack down on the corrupt.”

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachdeva said, “Modi ji’s guarantee is that this country will be free from corrupt people, hence this guarantee is being fulfilled. Today the people ‘chowkidar’ (Modi) is doing his work honestly and all the thieves are being exposed one by one. Our demand is that Dheeraj Sahu’s membership should be suspended from Rajya Sabha and Congress should expel him from the party.”

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said, “After recovery of Rs 200 crore from the house of Congress MP, it is now clear why Congress and most of the regional parties have been continuously opposing the investigation agencies. It is only to hide their corruption.”