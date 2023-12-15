Delhi BJP MLAs protest outside assembly over ‘deaths due to cold’

BJP MLAs on Friday protested outside Delhi Assembly over deaths due to cold accusing the city government of inaction in this regard.

With a two-day winter session commenced on Friday security was tightened in and outside the assembly in view of Wednesday’s security breach witnessed at Parliament.

The temperature in Delhi has dropped to 4.9 degrees Celsius. Citing a report of the Delhi Police, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said 203 homeless people have died on the streets of Delhi in one month.

Bidhuri pointed out that BJP legislators tried to raise the issue in the assembly, but the Speaker did not allow discussion in the matter. “In fact, when BJP legislators insisted on initiating the discussion as an attention motion, they were expelled from the assembly with the help of marshals,” he said.

He said, “Due to the government’s negligence, 203 homeless individuals have died on the streets, and this is not an allegation but a fact stated in the report of Delhi Police.”

He further said that after lunch break in the Assembly, as soon as the session resumed, members of the Opposition BJP displayed the report in the assembly, demanding a discussion on it.

“The Assembly Speaker had been notified about the discussion on this matter, and the Speaker acknowledged receiving the notice, but he was not willing to conduct an immediate and crucial discussion on this issue,” Bidhuri said.

Reacting to BJP MLAs’ protests against alleged government inaction on the deaths due to cold, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the documents that they gave in the house show the data from the beginning of November. “It is clearly visible in the photos that these people died either in road accidents or in a murder etc because of the injury marks visible… The cold in Delhi began a week ago. Delhi has no cold in November… This is not the data of the deaths due to cold. The BJP is spreading lies,” he said.