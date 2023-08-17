BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Thursday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the second day of the Delhi Assembly session accusing it of denying pensions to elderly.

Speaking in the Assembly, Gupta said the party had funds to build a new bungalow worth Rs 40 crore for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but lacked money to provide pension to senior citizens.

Despite some uproar, Gupta concluded his statement by advocating restoration of pension to the elderly.

BJP and AAP MLAs had a heated exchange in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on the second day of the special session after Vijender Gupta said when he speaks, the minister (Saurabh Bhardwaj) fears, hence he should sit quietly with his mouth shut. “Put tape on your mouth and sit,” he said.

The terse remark triggered an altercation between the leaders of the two parties even as Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla kept asking Gupta to take back his words. She tried to reason with him that this was not an appropriate way to speak to his fellow legislator. After a few minutes of uproar, when Gupta conceded to take back his words, Birla appealed to him to ensure that he didn’t disrupt the speaking time allotted to him.

Regarding the formation of the Petitions Committee, the BJP MLA said its composition was not fair. “There should be at least one Opposition member in each committee. However, in some committees, not a single Opposition member has been deliberately included,” he added.

Referring to a report, he said the committee discussed three issues in the Assembly: the first being the OPD counter in government hospitals, the second being the old age pension, and the third being the community clinic. Two of these issues are related to Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, while the matter of the old age pension is linked to Raghav Chadha.

At this juncture, the controversy over his uncharitable remark against Bhardwarj erupted.

Meanwhile, the special session of the Delhi Assembly has been extended to one more day. On Wednesday, BJP MLAs targeted Kejriwal over his residence calling it a ‘Sheeshmahal’.