Delhi air quality dips to ‘very poor’ category

After staying a little low for two days, the air pollution level again witnessed a spike in Delhi on Thursday as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped to the ‘very poor’ category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) daily bulletin released at 4 pm on Thursday, the AQI was recorded at 396 in the city.

According to the CPCB, primary pollutants making the city air unhealthy remained at PM 2.5 micro particles.

The rise in pollution level is once again being attributed to the slowing down of the wind speed. The worst air quality across the national capital was recorded in the Wazirpur area at 456, followed by Mundka – 455, Punjabi Bagh – 446 and Jahangirpuri – 444. The bulletin released by the CPCB was based on observations from 38 out of the 40 air monitoring stations across the city. Air quality in cities adjoining Delhi like Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad also remained under the ‘very poor’ category.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast for Delhi on Thursday reported ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers’, thus making it reasonable to infer that there could be a scope of slight improvement in the air situation.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told a news agency on Thursday that Delhi may witness fluctuations in pollution level in light of the reduced wind speed. Rai, however, advised all the departments in Delhi to strictly adhere to the anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action (GRAP) Plan I and II to pre-empt any possibility of further deterioration in the air quality, especially in wake of the revocation of GRAP III measures. The minister had earlier said that biomass burning and vehicular emissions were major contributors to the city’s worsening air quality. He had said Delhi bears the brunt of biomass burning which mostly happens in its surrounding areas. The Delhi government has also urged people to report open burning of waste/garbage on Green Delhi App, Rai said and added that 611 teams have been deployed to keep vigil on places where such burnings take place. The special monitoring teams deployed at 13 air pollution hotspots are already at work while anti-dusting campaigns are underway.