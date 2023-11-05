Delhi air pollution: GRAP stage-IV imposed in Delhi-NCR; trucks, construction banned

Delhi Air Pollution: The central government on Sunday implemented state IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in national capital Delhi and NCR with immediate effects as air quality continued to be in the ‘severe plus’ category for the fourth consecutive day.

The Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP is categorized into four stages – Stage I, Stage II, Stage III and IV. When the Air Quality Index (AQI) reads between 201-300, Stage I measures are implemented. Stages II comes into force after the AQI dips to 301-400 and air turns “very poor”.

For “Severe” AQI between 401 and 450, GRAP stage III is activated and when the AQI crosses 450 and air quality turns “severe plus”, the final Stage IV is implemented as countermeasures. Stage III measures were already being taken in Delhi and NCR where air quality is “severe plus” at the moment.

Advertisement

Following the implementation of GRAP Stage IV, all the construction and demolition activities, including public projects highways, roads, and pipeline work, have been banned in the national capital. Entry of trucks, except for those carrying essential supply items, into Delhi will remain banned under the GRAP Stage IV. However, LNG, LPG and electric trucks will be allowed.

Besides, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, other than electrical vehicles, CNG, BS-VI diesel, will not be allowed to enter Delhi. Those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services will be exempted from the ban.

Drone camera footage from the Qutub Minar area showed a thick layer of haze in the air. In Several areas, the AQI has crossed 500. IN Delhi’s Anand Vihar area, AQI today reached 529 at Hazardous level.